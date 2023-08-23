Kriti Sanon begins filming for debut project Do Patti as a producer; says, 'Probably my most challenging role'

Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Adipurush- the moment we hear someone talking about these blockbuster hits, we are immediately reminded of the world-class acting skills that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon showcased in them. Before making it big in the Hindi and South film industry, Kriti completed her engineering and worked as a fashion model for a while. But clearly, God had other plans for her.

The 33-year-old star began her acting career by playing the lead role in the action film Heropanti in 2014 and since then she has given us many successful movies. Now, the engineer-turned-actor will be adding another feather to her cap as she is set to produce her maiden film.

Kriti Sanon begins filming for her debut project Do Patti as a producer

After a decade of working as an actor, Sanon is set to wear another cap, this time as the producer of her upcoming mystery-thriller titled Do Patti. This will also be the debut film of her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’.

Kriti will not only be one of the actors in the film but she will also be producing it. Incidentally, it also marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon. The film is even more special as after 8 years, Kriti and Kajol will be seen on the big screen together after Dilwale.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for Do Patti

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of photos that mark the 1st day of the shoot for the film. The first picture shows Kriti curling her lashes and one can easily read the motivating lines ‘Time to reinvent yourself’ written on her t-shirt through the mirror.

In the next two images, we can see the actor-producer sitting in front of her dresser, engrossed in reading the script of her dream project. The last image shows the clapboard of the film that has the name of the director Shashanka Chaturvedi on it.

Sharing this photo album, Kriti wrote, “Day 1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti. Time to Reinvent! Wearing 2 caps this time. Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as I start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial! #DoPattiLets make a film we are proud of! Let’s create magic! @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathhapictures @netflix_in @kajol”

Take a look:

Kriti's acting career

As for Kriti’s acting career, the Shehzada actor will be next seen in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, an untitled robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor and The Crew, amongst other projects.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon goes house hunting in Mumbai, is looking for a bigger space