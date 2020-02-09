Kriti Sanon begins the second schedule of her upcoming film 'Mimi' in Jaipur

Actress Kriti Sanon is currenty in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film "Mimi".
Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of 'Mimi'."

In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Mimi" is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited for this schedule as its got most of the key scenes of the film.. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.

Credits :IANS

