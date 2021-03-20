Kriti Sanon on being aloof after Sushant's death: There was too much negativity; Didn't want to be part of it
Actress Kriti Sanon has finally spoken up about why she kept to herself after Raabta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and sudden demise back in 2020. The Raabta actress, like many other close friends of Sushant, were in a state of shock after his demise. She had poured her heart out in a couple of posts on social media. However, there were several debates and discussions that took a different turn after Sushant's demise and the actress chose to keep her grief to herself.
In a chat with Times Of India, Kriti shared that she felt people had stopped being sensitive and hence, she wanted to keep her feelings to herself. "At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity." She even said that what she felt, she knew and she did not feel the need to talk to anyone.
Further, she added that one can always use social media to express themselves and that they don't need to talk out loud always about it. The star told TOI, "Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud." After Sushant passed away, the actress took her time and then shared photos with him with a heart-wrenching note.
Kriti's posts for late Sushant:
Kriti and Sushant shared a great bond of friendship and after his demise, the Luka Chuppi star had remembered him in an emotional post. Not just Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon also expressed her grief in a post and shared several photos with the deceased actor on social media. Kriti was also among the stars from Bollywood who attended the last rites of Sushant back in June 2020. Not just this, Kriti had remembered Sushant after his final film Dil Bechara released and even on his birth anniversary on January 21, 2021.
