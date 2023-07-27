Kriti Sanon Birthday: 5 times the Adipurush actress give us a sneak-peek into her humble abode

Kriti Sanon, the celebrated Bollywood actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. The talented actress is currently going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some promising projects in her kitty. Kriti made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. Later, she made her Bollywood debut the same year, with the action thriller Heropanti along with Tiger Shroff. Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the most sought-after female stars of contemporary Hindi cinema, with her powerful performances and notable films.

When Kriti Sanon gave us a sneak peek into her humble abode

As you may know, Kriti Sanon hails from New Delhi and belongs to a traditional Punjabi family. Her father Rahul Sanon is a Chartered Account by profession. Kriti's mother Geetha Sanon, on the other hand, was a Physics professor at the University of Delhi. The actress's younger sister Nupur Sanon followed her footsteps and made her acting debut, a few years back. The actress's family later shifted their base to Mumbai after Kriti Sanon established herself as a successful movie star.

After moving their base to Mumbai, Kriti Sanon and her family are residing in a posh residential area in the city. The Adipurush actress, who is a complete family person at heart, is often seen sharing glimpses of her humble abode on her official Instagram handle. From the pictures and videos, it is evident that Kriti gives ample importance to her personal space, which is her comfort place away from the glitz and glamor.

Here are the 5 instances when Kriti Sanon gave us a sneak peek into her humble abode:

1. The cozy balcony

In this picture, Kriti Sanon and her fur babies are seen chilling in the cozy balcony of the actress's Mumbai abode. The actress, who has described herself as a complete homebody, has shared lovely pictures of her balcony, which is filled with lots of plants, on multiple occasions.

2. The temple

In this picture, which is clicked on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur Sanon are seen praying in front of the small yet elegant temple at their residence.

3. Kriti's cozy bedroom

After winning her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in the 2021-released film Mimi, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable video from her cozy bedroom, as she went to sleep with her black lady.

4. Comfy living room

In this promotional video which was shot at her residence, Kriti Sanon is seen chilling in the comfortable living room of her Mumbai abode. The actress is seen chilling with her beloved puppy in the video, which gives a glimpse of the classy interiors.

Advertisement

5. Stunning view from the balcony

In this picture which was clicked as a part of a brand promotion, Kriti Sanon shared the lovely view from her open balcony with her Instagram followers. The actress was seen chilling at this spot in her house, in many of her Insta stories.

Kriti Sanon's work front

The popular actress was last seen in Adipurush, the epic live-action film that featured Prabhas in the titular role. Even though the film earned negative reviews from the audiences, Kriti Sanon was loved for her performance as Janaki in the film, which is helmed by National award-winning director Om Raut.

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the upcoming untitled science fiction romantic drama, which will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. She is also reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for the upcoming action film Ganapath. Kriti is also playing one of the lead roles in The Crew, the upcoming female-led film which also stars popular stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu as the protagonists.

ALSO READ: PICS: How Kriti Sanon spent ‘chaotic, super fun’ weekend with sister Nupur Sanon in Las Vegas