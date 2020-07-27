Kriti Sanon Birthday: Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi or Panipat; Which film of hers did you like more? COMMENT

Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 30th birthday today and on her birthday, here's a poll about her films. The gorgeous star has done several films and we’d like to know which one among Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panipat is your favourite. Tell us in the comment section.

If there is one star who has been ruling hearts right from her debut film Heropanti, it is Kriti Sanon. The gorgeous and talented star managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts with each film and every time, she stepped out on the red carpet, she stole the show with her dazzling looks. In her filmography, Kriti has shown versatility in roles. From playing a coy young girl to a warrior’s wife, Kriti’s performances are nothing short of phenomenal. On her birthday, we’d like to ask you which film among Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panipat is your favourite.

Talking about Luka Chuppi, Kriti managed to play the forward-thinking, working woman who wanted to live her life on her own terms. Breaking away from the usual norm, she wanted to put her relationship to test before taking the big plunge at marriage with her beau. As Rashmi Trivedi, she initially comes across as a strong woman who is not afraid to live her life on her own terms but also as someone who is deeply rooted. Her performance in the film as Rashmi surely is memorable and her look too was adored by fans.

On the other hand, her performance as Bitti Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi remains one of her best to date. As Bitti Mishra, Kriti turned herself into a young and contemporary girl who is in search of a husband who lets her live her life and understands the way she is. She is hellbent at finding a guy who will respect the girl she is and hence, she rejects several proposals, leaving her parents worried. Kriti’s performance as Bitti received positive reactions and her casual yet ethnic look ended up setting trends.

Finally, her most terrific performance that left everyone in awe was that of Parvati Bai in Panipat. Kriti played the Warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s wife, Parvati Bai and with her acting, she proved her mettle. From wielding a sword when necessary to being a supportive wife, Kriti essayed Parvati Bai to perfection. The strength she portrayed in critical scenes of the film surely moved her fans. Even her Marathi look as Parvati Bai was loved and she received heaps of praise for nailing the accent too.

Now, on her birthday, we’d like to know from you which of her performances out of Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panipat, did you like the most.? Tell us in the comment section.

