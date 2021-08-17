Kriti Sanon bumps into Manish Malhotra in her hometown; Here’s how the two kicked-off their night out

Actor Kriti Sanon met ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra accidentally on Monday, August 16. It appears that both the celeb went to Delhi to fulfill their professional commitments and ended up bumping into each other. To mark the special occasion, the two went on to film a reel together which was shared on Instagram by the Indian fashion maverick. In the clip, the two can be standing at what appears to be a Hotel corridor.

As soon as the video begins, Kriti Sanon says, “Look who I bumped into in Delhi after ages.” Replying to the same, Manish Malhotra says it’s an amazing coincidence because Kriti Sanon hails from Delhi. During the interaction, the Bhediya actor travelled down memory lane to recall how the duo’s first meeting also happened at Delhi. Kriti said, “I think I met you for the first time in Delhi only.” Immediately Malhotra stated, “That’s right you met me here, when you were a model. You’re a good model, you’re a good heroine but you are a lovely friend and that’s what matters.”

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama, Mimi. She will next feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hum Do Humare Do. Apart from this, Kriti has also collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, Bhediya.

The movie also stars in the lead role. Lastly, Adipurish is another interesting project lying in her kitty. It is a mythological film based on the holy Hindu epic, Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie features South heartthrob Prabhas as Adipurush, meanwhile plays the role of Lankesh in the film.

