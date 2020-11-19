Kriti Sanon burns calories as she soaks in her daily dose of Vitamin D; WATCH

Fitness freak Kriti Sanon has shared a glimpse of her work out regime on social media and it is surely giving us major fitness goals. Check out her video.

Kriti Sanon is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying that. To stay fit and healthy, the diva sweats hard in the gym and indulges in an intense workout sessions. Going by her social media posts, it looks like these days she is trying hard to get toned body. While giving her fans a sneak peek into her gyming sessions, the Heropanti star has been sharing videos and pictures post her workout, shelling some major fitness goals.

As we speak of this, the gorgeous actress has treated her fans with another workout video on her Instagram story. In the video, Kriti can be seen burning calories on a treadmill while making a video. One simply cannot miss her glowing face and charming smile. Alongside the video, she wrote, “I don’t sweat. I sparkle. I am totally a Sun person! Burning calories while I soak in some Vitamin D!” Needless to say, the actress is looking stunning in the video that will make you hit the gym right away.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post:

Earlier, the Dilwale star had shared a video post intense workout, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. Alongside the video she wrote, “Post workout Glow and some sunshine..my day is made! I don’t sweat, I sparkle.” On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a lot on her plate next year. The star will be seen in Dinesh Vijjan’s next film alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also a part of Mimi with Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and others. Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey alongside in the pipeline.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

