Kriti Sanon calls 2020 worst year of her life: I feel lucky that I was able to finish a few films in pandemic

Kriti Sanon fought Covid-19 last year and managed to complete three films
77307 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon calls 2020 worst year of her life: I feel lucky that I was able to finish a few films in pandemic
‘Luka Chuppi’ actress Kriti Sanon tested positive for Covid-19 last year and managed to deal with the virus. The actress spoke about how last year has not been any good for her and how she managed to keep herself afloat. The actress stated that 2020 has been the worst year of her life and probably for most people due to multiple reasons. Kriti said, “It’s a year I don’t want to look back at. I just feel extremely fortunate that I could be with my family in those tough times at home with food on my table, which a lot of others were, unfortunately, struggling for.”

Kriti Sanon explained that the previous year has been speculative and full of learnings. It made her realize the importance of stop running so fast in life, spending time with family, and being around those who you love. The actress was quoted saying, “It was a tough year but what breaks you, also makes you stronger. I feel lucky that I was still able to work and finish a few films in the pandemic time, which was really tough. But, the production houses and the directors, producers made it possible by taking a lot of safety measures and precautions”.

Last year after completing ‘Hum do Hamaare Do’ Kriti tested positive for Covid-19. About dealing with the deadly virus, Kriti says she felt blessed that she went through it calmly and without any complications. She was glad to come out stronger and didn’t have any complications later.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Bachchan Panday’, and ‘Mimi’.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Anonymous 4 hours ago

couldn't complete all shootings and had the best Healthcare available boo hoo

Anonymous 4 hours ago

oh i thought because you lost the love of your life sushant

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Oh please he's not the only one for her she had more films to shoot for and she's moved on years back as she should and obviously they were just friends let him rest in peace

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Boycott Bollywood

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Finished a few films. I think Lucky? These people have no collective empathy or ability to connect with travails of the common people.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I’m sure it was much worse for those who lost loved ones and livelihoods. Get some perspective you spoilt brat.