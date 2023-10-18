Kriti Sanon calls Alia Bhatt ‘neighbour’; says ‘Can’t wait to meet Raha’ amid reports of shifting to new house

The camaraderie between Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt has been on full display since they both clinched the Best Actress National Award. Their bond was evident at the awards ceremony, and they shared expressions of happiness and mutual wishes on social media. In a particular post, Kriti affectionately referred to Alia as ‘neighbour,’ and also expressed her anticipation to meet her daughter Raha. This comes in the midst of reports suggesting that Kriti is planning to move to a new house in Pali Hill, the same locality where Alia resides with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The social media exchanges hint at the possibility of some truth to these speculations.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 18, sharing a picture of her embracing Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, where they both received honors for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. Kriti's caption said, “Aliaaaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage. P.S. Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!”

Alia responded, saying, “congratulations mimi.. yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared.. lots of love neighbour.. meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha.” Kriti re-shared the exchange, adding, “Hahaha.. yes seeya soon neighbour! Can’t wait to meet Raha!”

Kriti Sanon to move to new house in Pali Hill?

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, Kriti Sanon is gearing up to move into a new residence in Bandra’s Pali Hill area in Mumbai. Currently involved in the interior design process, she aims to make the move to the house along with her family by the time of the festival of Diwali.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor currently live in the Pali Hill area along with their daughter, Raha, who was welcomed into the family last year.

On the professional front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her film Ganapath, where she stars alongside Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Alia is occupied with the shooting of Vasan Bala’s Jigra.

