Kriti Sanon calls herself 'an old soul' as she shares a monochrome picture flaunting her new look

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Sanon treated fans with a monochrome picture of herself flaunting her new look which was given by her sister Nupur Sanon amid the lockdown.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been enjoying their time at home with their family and loved ones. Many celebrities have been using this time to discover some amazing hidden talents and have been sharing them on their social media accounts. Among all, Kriti Sanon has been spending her quarantine period at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and the two have been giving major sister goals amid lockdown. Besides this, the actress has also been sharing her hidden talent- poetry with fans on social media.

Recently, Kriti treated fans with a monochrome picture of her flaunting her new look which was given to her by Nupur amid the lockdown. Showing off her poetic skills looking gorgeous, the Housefull 4 actress wrote, "I think I’m an old soul.. That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretence, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry. #PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry."

Meanwhile, recently Kriti shared a video on how she got this fabulous new look by her sister. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Baal baal bach gaye...Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on a Punjabi track while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao.

