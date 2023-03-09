Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan 'Mad' in conversation with Prabhas following link-up rumours sparked by former

Kriti Sanon is among the most loved actresses in India. Despite a career of just around one decade, she has established herself as a very dependable actress and has been a part of some of the country's most successful films. Kriti has had five film releases post pandemic namely Mimi, Hum Do Humare Do, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya and Shehzada and that is the highest for a mainstream Indian actress. She has a number of biggies already lined up like Adipurush and Ganapath: Part 1, apart from a few other films, and this is enough to show how much she is preferred by Indian filmmakers.

Kriti Sanon Opened Up About Link Up Rumours With Her Adipurush Co-Star Prabhas

Varun Dhawan had sparked the rumours of the actress dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, in a reality show while promoting their then upcoming film release Bhediya. Things post that became quite messy with the actress having to take to Instagram to clear the air around their dating rumours. In an exclusive conversation with BBC, months after the entire dating fiasco, Kriti revealed how she confronted Prabhas after they became the topic of national discussion for all the wrong reasons.

Kriti Sanon Called Prabhas To Tell Him About What Varun Dhawan Said About Them

Kriti Sanon opened up to BBC and shared the aftermath of Varun Dhawan's statement that fuelled her link-up rumours with Prabhas. She said, "I felt really bad. I felt like I had to call Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun Dhawan had said". A confused Prabhas kept asking her about why Varun would do something like that and Kriti Sanon insisted that she really didn't know why her Bhediya co-star would do that. She also happened to call Varun 'mad' for his irresponsible personal statement. Towards the end, just so that there remains no bad blood between either of the three, Kriti asked Prabhas to not take it too seriously since Varun is a friend and doesn't mean any harm.

Varun Dhawan's Statement About Kriti Sanon And Prabhas Blew Out Of Proportion

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan, on the sets of a reality show during the promotions of Bhediya said that Kriti's name was not in the list of the most eliglble single women because her name is already in someone's heart. To make it clear about whom he was exactly talking about, he said that the person he is referring to is not in Mumbai and is shooting a film with Deepika Padukone. Deepika was shooting for her science-fiction film with Prabhas, tentatively titled Project K, and it was pretty clear that Varun meant Prabhas when he said what he said.

Kriti Sanon Took To Instagram To Put An End To All The Rumours

Kriti Sanon had to offer a clarification to the rumours back when they picked up steam in late November. She, via her Instagram stories said, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little to wild on a reality show". Varun Dhawan re-shared Kriti's post and asked people to take it as light humour and not have any wild imaginations.

Kriti Sanon's next, Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, releases in theatres in mid-June, 2023. There are rumours that the makers will release a power-packed teaser of the Ramayana based film later this month.

What are your thoughts on this entire episode? Do let us know in the comments below

