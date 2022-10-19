Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya her most 'special film'; Hopes it does well at box office

Kriti Sanon is one of the bankable actresses in the industry today. In 2021, she took the internet by storm with her performance in Mimi. She essayed the role of a surrogate mother in the film. The actress was highly praised by the audience. Now, she is all set to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan . The duo launched the trailer today at an event. While interacting with the media, Kriti called Bhediya one of her most 'special films'.

During the media interaction, Kriti was asked if she was expecting the same kind of appreciation the way her film Mimi received last year. Kriti said that she can't compare both films since they are different from each other. But she said that Bhediya is her special film. She also hoped that it does well at the box office. Kriti shared, "I don't think I can compare the two at all. They are very different roles and films. I am not taking any pressure. I would definitely say, Bhediya is one of my most special films and one of the best scripts that I have read. I had a blast shooting this film in Arunachal Pradesh. This look is also my most special. I hope this film does well at the box office and gets all the love from the audience."

Kriti's Bhediya look

Kriti has a different look in this film. Her short hairdo has grabbed everyone's attention. She was seen donning her look from the film at the trailer launch event too. Even her co-star Varun was seen wearing his Bhediya look. They were seen performing on an electrifying song from the film.

Release

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak in key roles. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The horror-comedy is slated to release on November 25.

