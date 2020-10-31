Kriti Sanon celebrates her 'pawsomest' baby's birthday with cute old PHOTOS; Says 'I love you like I woof you'

Kriti Sanon took to social media to drop the most adorable throwback photos with her pet dog. The Luka Chuppi star could not stop gushing over her furball as she celebrated its birthday.

Actress Kriti Sanon has been making the most of her time amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress recently returned to work after the COVID 19 induced break. But, despite resuming shoots, she continues to express her thoughts via her beautiful and pensive poems on social media. Not just this, on Saturday, Kriti took a trip down memory lane and shared several photos with her pet dog on social media to celebrate its birthday. Kriti is extremely close to her pet dog and dotes on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared several throwback photos with her furball and left everyone in awe. The Luka Chuppi star could be seen spending time with her pet in the old photos and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos. In one of the photos, Kriti could be seen cuddling the cute dog in her arms and planting a kiss on its face. Seeing the same, fans could not stop gushing over the gorgeous pet parent.

Sharing the photos, Kriti also penned a sweet birthday note. She wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday my Disco Ball!! my munchkin , my fur-ball, my handsomest pawsomest baby! I love you like i woof you!"

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post:

Meanwhile, currently, the actress is spending time in Chandigarh where she headed with Rajkummar Rao to kick off work on her next film with Dinesh Vijan. In the film, apart from Rajkummar and Kriti, we will get to see Paresh Rawal. Besides this, Kriti also has Mimi with Dinesh Vijan. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. In the film, Kriti will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

