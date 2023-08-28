Kriti Sanon celebrates National Award win with Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Nitesh Tiwari and others-PICS

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. She shared the honor with Alia Bhatt, who also won for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kriti has been over the moon, especially since it's her first National Film Award, and she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing her gratitude. Now, on Sunday, Kriti celebrated her big win with her friends from the industry, such as Varun Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Mukesh Chhabra and Mimi producer Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon celebrates National Award win with Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan and others

Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Mukesh Chhabra and Dinesh Vijan got together to celebrate Kriti Sanon's big win at the recently announced National Film Awards. Manish Malhotra shared their picture from the get-together, in which they were all seen posing together. "Celebrating Kriti Sanon," wrote the fashion designer, along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, he also shared another picture from the celebration, in which he was seen posing with Kriti. "Gorgeous Kriti Sanon celebrating the national award," read the caption. The actress looked incredible in a black outfit accessorized with golden hoop earrings. Check out the pictures from their celebration below!

Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple post her National Award win

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kriti Sanon was spotted by the paparazzi as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. She looked resplendent in a yellow toned ethnic outfit. Post seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings, she was seen distributing prasad to the paparazzi. She also posed for a few pictures with her family.

Meanwhile, post winning the National Film Award, Kriti penned a note on Instagram that read, "Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you.” She further thanked her family members and congratulated Alia for her win too.

