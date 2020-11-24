  1. Home
Kriti Sanon channels her inner Mickey Mouse in her latest post; Sips cutely on her fruit juice in the morning

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story in the morning to share fun videos wherein she can be seen taking her daily dose of vitamins.
19204 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon channels her inner Mickey Mouse
Krit Sanon is known for her impressive acting skills and superb fashion choices. She often shares her stunning pictures on Instagram as she loves to keep her fans updated. Apart from acting, the actress often pens interesting poems. Today, Kriti took to her Instagram story to share fun videos wherein she can be seen kick-starting her day with a glass of juice. Through the videos, the actress has revealed about her healthy food choices. 

However, the actress is known for her fitness too. Kriti used a Mickey Mouse filter in her latest video and can be seen wearing a purple coloured attire and sipping her fruit juice. Kriti captioned it as, “good morning” while in her next video, she further added “I’m clearly bored!”

Check out Kriti Sanon’s latest posts here:

Yesterday, the Raabta actress has penned a beautiful poem about healing, and it read as, ''Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something That takes my breath away. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic).

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in the period drama Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor, in which she had portrayed the role of Parvati Bai. Kriti will be also reuniting with Dinesh Vijan for her next project co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon looks like dream in the latest PHOTO and shares a heartfelt poem; Says 'Hug me like the wind does'

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

