Kriti Sanon channels her inner poet as she ‘scribbles’ a love poem and fans go wow; See post

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and next, she will be seen in Mimi and Bachchan Pandey
A few days back, Kriti Sanon jetted off with her family for a weekend getaway and thanks to social media, she made sure to update her Instafam with her candid selfies and pool photos. Also, besides her Instagram photos, Kriti often takes to social media to share couplets. And so, today, Kriti Sanon shared a few philosophical lines on Instagram, that read, "That moment that gaze when you look at him and see the reflection of love pour into his eyes. Not a word spoke but what a conversation that is."

While Kriti captioned the post as “If you’ve ever felt it, you’d know what I’m talking about,” Varun Dhawan had an interesting take on the post as he wrote, "Right now u must only follow this rule. #socialdistancing (sic)." In reply Kriti wrote, "The only one I am having 'that' convo with right now is Disco (sic)." Disco is Kriti's pet dog.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and next, she will be seen in Mimi and the film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Also, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. Also, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kriti Sanon penned a note remembering her Raabta co-star and taking to social media, she penned a note wherein she talked about how she will always keep a part of him alive.

