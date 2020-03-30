Kriti Sanon channels her inner romantic poet amidst the lockdown and her sweet words will melt your heart

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Kriti Sanon reveals her romantic side with a beautiful poem written by the actress.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown of 21 days in India. A few days before the announcement, Bollywood shoots had been cancelled and shut-in Mumbai due to Coronavirus. Since then celebrities have been enjoying their time at home. While some celebrities are doing household chores during this quarantine period, some are having a gala time with their families and pets. Many celebrities have discovered some amazing hidden talents and have been sharing them on their social media accounts.

While some have been trying their hands in cooking and painting, Kriti Sanon has revealed her hidden talent which is poetry. Recently, Kriti who is known for her bindaas and badass roles in movies has revealed her romantic side with poetry which is written by her. Sharing a series of some romantic monochrome pictures in a video, Kriti tweeted, "Didn’t i tell you that i lovvvvee ROMANCE?!Revolving hearts Being a romantic at heart, here’s something i wrote..Sparkling heart i hope you connect to it too..Kiss mark #PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe Written and spoken by Me."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao's next pushed ahead; was set to start from March 15)

Meanwhile, recently Kriti spoke to Pinkvilla about her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. She said the comedy which was supposed to start on March 15 but it has been pushed for now, till the scenario gets better. She also added that she has also 'cancelled a few brand shoots'. The actress also revealed that she is enjoying her downtime at home with her family. Mom Geeta Sanon has come from Delhi to be with her and sister Nupur Sanon.

Check out Kriti Sanon's tweet here:

Didn’t i tell you that i lovvvvee ROMANCE?! Being a romantic at heart, here’s something i wrote.. i hope you connect to it too..#PoeticSoul #LovePoetry #RomanticMe

Written and spoken by Me pic.twitter.com/HkWq0BFx34 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 29, 2020

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and the untitled project with Rajkumar.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More