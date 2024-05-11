Kriti Sanon claims actresses take pay cuts for female-led films; reveals producers weren’t putting up good budget for Crew

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor, and Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Both of the movies earned critical acclaim from fans and cinema lovers and also saw a decent hold at the box office. Despite having two successful runs, the actress opened up about the ongoing debate about pay parity in the industry in a recent interview.

Kriti Sanon talks about pay parity in industry

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Kriti discussed pay parity and wondered why some of her male co-stars get paid 10 times more than she gets. She said, "The difference in payment (between male and female actors') currently is huge for no reason. Sometimes, for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it's not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, then why is he getting paid 10 times."

Kriti Sanon says actresses take pay cuts for female-led films

Kriti Sanon claimed that producers remained hesitant to allocate budgets for films featuring three A-list actresses like Crew, compared to similar comedies with three male leads. She expressed disappointment that this disparity hadn't changed since 2018, when Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, producers of Crew, also backed the all-female mainstream film Veere Di Wedding. Sanon allegedly implied that actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor had to accept pay cuts to maintain a manageable budget, highlighting the ongoing issue of unequal investment in female-led projects. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

About Crew

Crew is set in the airline industry, and revolves around three air hostesses working for a sinking airline. The trio gets an opportunity to make money illegally through their otherwise exploitative jobs. The movie earned a total of Rs 75 crore at the box office.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Up next, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her next thriller titled Do Patti alongside Kajol. The movie also marks Sanon's debut as a producer under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book lands her in trouble; actress receives court notice for THIS reason