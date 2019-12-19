Kriti Sanon completes 40 per cent shoot of her upcoming movie Mimi

Actress Kriti Sanon, who next will be seen playing a surrogate mother in "Mimi", has said that makers of the film have completed 40 per cent shoot, and they will start the second schedule in February.
7964 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon completes 40 per cent shoot of her upcoming movie MimiKriti Sanon completes 40 per cent shoot of her upcoming movie Mimi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"At the moment, I am shooting for 'Mimi'. We have finished the first shooting schedule and we have almost completed 40 per cent shooting for the film. We are shooting in Mandawa (Rajasthan). We will start the next schedule in February, so now I am on vacation. I have had four releases this year. I have been really busy throughout the year, so this is my time. I am taking off to spend time with family and friends," said Kriti, at a pet care brand's promotional event.

"Mimi" is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011). The film is scheduled to be theatrically released next year.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

ALSO READ Kriti Sanon’s floral ensemble by Shehla Khan has left us divided; Yay or Nay?

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement