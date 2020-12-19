Kriti Sanon confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Expresses gratitude towards fans for ‘never ending love’

Kriti Sanon was tested positive for COVID 19 around 10 days ago following which she was in quarantine and took the necessary precautions.

It hasn’t been long when Kriti Sanon left her fans in a state of anxiety after she confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. The actress had returned from a shoot in Chandigarh and was diagnosed with the deadly virus early this month. While this left her massive fan following worried, she went into home quarantine and had assured fans about resuming work soon. And now, as per a recent update, Kriti has managed to beat the virus. Yes! Kriti has now tested negative for COVID 19.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress shared the update in her Instagram story and thanked the fans for their wished and unconditional love. Kriti wrote, “Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID 19! A big thank you to @my_bmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you for all the warm wishes and the never ending love” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s post confirming testing negative for COVID 19 and thanks fans for their wishes:

Meanwhile, talking about the work Kriti has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for a yet to be titled movie with Rajkummar Rao. Besides, she will also be seen in starrer Bachchan Pandey, wherein she will reportedly play the role of a journalist. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, the Farhad Samji directorial will also feature Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

