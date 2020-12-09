Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS testing positive for Covid 19, says she's 'feeling fine' and plans to rest it out

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Kriti Sanon confirmed that she had tested positive as she returned from her film shoot in Chandigarh.

After several rumours of Kriti Sanon testing positive for coronavirus surfaced, the actress has now confirmed that she has tested positive. Kriti, who was shooting in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao, made her way back to Mumbai to quarantine herself and rest. Taking to social media on Wednesday, Kriti Sanon confirmed the news and wrote, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid 19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice."

The actress, however, is staying positive and resting. She added, "So I'm gonna ride this ride, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!"

Just last week, , , Maniesh Paul and director Raaj Mehta tested positive while shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo. The shooting schedule of the film has now been put on hold till mid-December. Chandigarh has seen a spike in Covid 19 cases and several Bollywood film schedules are being shot in North India.

