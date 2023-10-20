Kriti Sanon ‘couldn’t be happier’ to share National Award with Alia Bhatt; says ‘Gangubai totally deserved it’

It's a moment of celebration for Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, both of whom have emerged as winners at the recently concluded 69th National Awards. Alia secured the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti clinched the honor in the same category for her role in Mimi. Kriti, expressing her joy, has showered praise on her fellow winner and conveyed that she couldn't be happier to share such a prestigious honor with Alia.

Kriti Sanon on sharing the National Award with Alia Bhatt

In a conversation with Jist News, Kriti Sanon expressed her thoughts on sharing the National Award with Alia Bhatt and her admiration for Alia's work. Kriti praised Alia as an incredible actor and conveyed that she has always loved her work. Kriti shared, “I think Gangubai totally, totally deserved it. So, I couldn't be happier to share it with anyone else but her.”

Reflecting on her own National Award win, Kriti expressed immense joy and gratitude, considering it one of her proudest and most memorable moments. She highlighted the significance of the occasion, especially since her parents were present to witness her receiving such a prestigious honor.

More about Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt at the National Awards ceremony

The National Awards ceremony on October 17 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi marked a significant moment for both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. Accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia received the Silver Lotus Award from President Droupadi Murmu. Alia opted to restyle her wedding saree for the occasion and looked stunning. On the other hand, Kriti, accompanied by her parents, chose a pastel-colored saree for the event. Among other notable awardees were Allu Arjun, who secured the Best Actor award, Pankaj Tripathi, honored as the Best Supporting Actor, Karan Johar, who received the Special Jury Award for Shershaah, and many more.

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Kriti Sanon's movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born, co-starring Tiger Shroff, has been released in theaters today. Additionally, she has an untitled comedy film alongside Shahid Kapoor in her upcoming projects. As for Alia Bhatt, she is currently occupied with the shooting of Vasan Bala’s film Jigra, which is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon calls Alia Bhatt ‘neighbour’; says ‘Can’t wait to meet Raha’ amid reports of shifting to new house