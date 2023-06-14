Kriti Sanon couldn't stop praising Adipurush co-star Prabhas, admits he has ‘expressive eyes’

All eyes are on Kriti Sanon and Prabhas as they are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial has everyone’s attention and fans are waiting with bated breaths for the film. Amidst the release of the film and the promotions, there had been rumors about the leading pair dating. Although they have always denied these reports but now at a recent event, the actress went on to praise her co-star.

Kriti Sanon praises Prabhas

Talking about her Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon in an interview with ETimes revealed that she had heard that Prabhas was reserved and in fact, he even did come across as shy in the beginning but there was not much ice to break. “I just casually started talking about how my first film was a Telugu movie and it’s tough to act in a language that I didn’t know, then he opened up and started talking. He is incredibly grounded, warm, and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanor and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav (his character in Adipurush),” added the actress.

Om Raut wants to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman

During the recent grand trailer launch event of Adipurush in Tirupati, the director of the film Om Raut requested the producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in every show of the film worldwide. Bhushan Kumar readily agreed to reserve a seat during all Adipurush shows.

