Kriti Sanon dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Kajra Re in THIS video will leave you impressed; WATCH

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooving to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic dance song, Kajra Re. The Luka Chuppi star’s graceful moves will leave you in awe of her. Check it out.

For most of the millennials, oozed nazaakat and gorgeousness in the epic song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli and her performance is to date one of the most loved in the number with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Now, in a video, Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon has tried to recreate Aishwarya’s magic as she grooved to Kajra Re while rehearsing for a show. Kriti often posts videos from rehearsals and this time, she shared a glimpse of her act on Aishwarya’s song.

In the video, the Mimi actress can be seen clad in a green anarkali suit. As the song starts to play, Sanon can be seen switching on her grace mode and giving her best in the rehearsal on Aishwarya’s iconic song, Kajra Re. The diva pulled off the dance moves while sitting on the floor for the initial part and left fans in awe of her mesmerising performance. Kriti looked absolutely pretty sans makeup in the rehearsal video and her moves will remind you of Aishwarya’s graceful performance in the song.

Several fans also took to the comments section and lauded Kriti for attempting the iconic number for an award show performance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Panipat with . The film did win her praises but didn’t really fare well at the box office. Recently, Kriti wrapped up her film Mimi in which she plays a surrogate mother. Stills from the sets of Mimi in Rajasthan had leaked in which Kriti was seen sitting in a garden. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is slated to release in July 2020.

