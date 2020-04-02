Kriti Sanon declutters her wardrobe during lockdown

Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself cleaning her wardrobe, although her puppy Phoebe won't give up playing with her clothes.

"And while i was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime!" Kriti captioned the image.

The picture currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing application.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay!". Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July.

