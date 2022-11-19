Kriti Sanon defends Adipurush director Om Raut, reveals the real reason for the film release delay

Adipurush is one of the most ambitious and much-awaited films of next year. The film which has an ensemble star cast of Prabhas , Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon is based on the epic mythological story of Ramayana. Ever since the teaser of the film has been released, social media has been buzzing with reviews about it. From talking about the heavily used VFX in the film to talking about Saif’s hairstyle, Om Raut and his Adipurush team had to face a lot of criticism. Kriti, who is currently promoting her film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, in a recent event, opened up about Adipurush’s release getting delayed after the makers faced criticism.

At a recent event, Kriti Sanon was asked about Adipurush facing backlash. The actress replied that the film’s team is extremely proud of the product it has created. Kriti further added that Om Raut has already mentioned in his note that was brought out and that the entire team is extremely proud of Adipurush. “It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned,” reevaled the actress.

Kriti Sanon also stated that a one-minute 35 seconds teaser came out but there is a lot more to the film that Om Raut needs to work on and needs time. “We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Kriti Sanon’s Work Front

Sanon will be seen next in Om Raut's film Adipurush (2023), co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Later, she will be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sanon will also star in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.