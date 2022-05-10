Kriti Sanon diligently follows her fitness regime in the mountains: Who needs a gym to workout

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly a part of the limelight. The actress has delivered impressive performances on the silver screen. The actress is also quite a fitness freak and loves to maintain a healthy regime. Being quite active on her social media accounts, you can often catch Kriti giving her shoot BTS, pictures with her family and friends, and of course her own beautiful posts on her Instagram. Today, she shared her own unique way of working out in the lap of nature. Spoiler alert: It is absolutely breathtaking!

In the reel, Kriti Sanon could be seen working out diligently with majestic mountains in the background. She was seen working out and she made the best out of whatever she had. She substituted dumbbells with rocks and did perfect squats. Along with the video, she humorously wrote, “Who needs a gym to workout!!” Well, where there is a will, there is a way! You don’t have excuses now, go and work out now!

Check Kriti's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, the actress has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She was recently seen in Farhad Samji’s Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Moreover, reports say that T-Series is planning to make a biopic on Meena Kumari, and they have asked Kriti Sanon to play the lead role. However, Kriti has not spoken about this to anyone. As per the report, the actress is quite happy and proud about the offer.

