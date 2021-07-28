Kriti Sanon on Dilip Saab’s 'insensitive' funeral coverage: Was angry when I saw those videos, it was horrible

Kriti Sanon had shared a post on Instagram when Dilip Kumar passed away requesting media to cover the funeral. Her post read, “Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone's funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It's disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background. I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession!"

In the latest chat with ETimes, Kriti Sanon spoke about the media coverage of celebrity funerals and said, “I was angry when I saw those videos. It was horrible. Firstly, I don't think there's any need to cover funerals. That is a very personal thing. If tomorrow, you're going through a loss, your family would not want it to flash everywhere. And why do people want to see that part of it, let it be private. And secondly, even if you are covering, why are you talking behind the camera, mute it. They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside. It was really bad to see that. It is very insensitive.”

Take a look at Kriti's post:

Kriti defended her post and said, “So It made me very angry at that time, it was an impulsive post and I do stick by it. I don't have any idea if any change will happen or has happened because of that or not. I just felt like voicing it and that's what I did.”

