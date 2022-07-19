Kriti Sanon dishes out major style goals as she gets clicked with family & singer Stebin Ben; PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. The actress has not only showcased her potential on celluloid, but she has also left a mark as an emerging fashionista in town. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kriti and her mom-dad were papped by the shutterbugs in the city. The family was also accompanied by singer Stebin Ben.

In the pictures, Kriti is seen posing with her parents and Stebin. While in a few pictures, the Mimi actress is seen sitting in the car with the singer. The 31-year-old actress dished out major style goals as she opted for an all-black look. She wore an embroidered black tank top and paired it with black pants and a pair of classy black boots. Stebin on the other hand, donned a white oversized T-shirt teamed up with black velvet pants and stylish sneakers.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has her magnum opus mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Also, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya. She is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film and was spotted at Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, a couple of weeks back. The actress has co-founded a startup called 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl.