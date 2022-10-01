Kriti Sanon does a happy dance to wish all coffee lovers on World Coffee Day; WATCH
Kriti Sanon shares a fun quirky video of her enjoying her coffee.
Kriti Sanon has grabbed all the limelight after the teaser of her and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has been released. Fans have loved the teaser of the film and are going gaga over it. Well, Kriti is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation and her social media is often filled with fun pictures and videos. She often gives updates about her life on social media and today too she shared a quirky video of her to celebrate World Coffee Day.
In the video which Kriti Sanon shared, we can see her on a shooting set right outside her vanity van. She looks lovely in a white spaghetti strap top which she paired with loose floral printed shorts. She holds a pink coffee mug in her hand and can be seen dancing and enjoying herself. A member of her steps out of her vanity van and interrupts her. Sharing this video, Kriti wrote, “To all Coffee Lovers! Happy World Coffee Day. Introducing debutant @aasifahmedofficial ! Wait for the bloopers.. coming up next!”
Check out the video shared by Kriti Sanon:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush’s first look was released. In Adipurush, Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman. Produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, it was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Adipurush is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages.
Apart from Adipurush, Kriti has many interesting movies in her pipeline. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, a horror-comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
