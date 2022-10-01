Kriti Sanon does a happy dance to wish all coffee lovers on World Coffee Day; WATCH

Kriti Sanon has grabbed all the limelight after the teaser of her and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya has been released. Fans have loved the teaser of the film and are going gaga over it. Well, Kriti is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation and her social media is often filled with fun pictures and videos. She often gives updates about her life on social media and today too she shared a quirky video of her to celebrate World Coffee Day.

In the video which Kriti Sanon shared, we can see her on a shooting set right outside her vanity van. She looks lovely in a white spaghetti strap top which she paired with loose floral printed shorts. She holds a pink coffee mug in her hand and can be seen dancing and enjoying herself. A member of her steps out of her vanity van and interrupts her. Sharing this video, Kriti wrote, “To all Coffee Lovers! Happy World Coffee Day. Introducing debutant @aasifahmedofficial ! Wait for the bloopers.. coming up next!”