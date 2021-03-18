  1. Home
Kriti Sanon dons a stunning lime green dress; Bhumi Pednekar heads to a café in a cute floral outfit; PHOTOS

Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar caught everyone's attention as they headed out in the city donning gorgeous attires. Check out the photos.
March 18, 2021
B-town’s beloved Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn when they headed out in the city today. Apart from their amazing acting skills, the actresses are known for their incredible taste in fashion. Both divas ace when it comes to walking out in style and their fans adore them for pulling-off diverse looks with absolute ease. As the two were spotted by the paparazzi today, the stars waved and agreed to pose for pictures by maintaining a safe distance and abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines.

In the photos, we see Kriti rocking a pretty Lime-coloured dress that she paired with black and white animal print heels. The actress lets her hair down and is wearing light makeup as she smiles and waves at the cameramen. On the other hand, Bhumi was also snapped making her way to a café donning a fun look. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black outfit which consisted of a floral top, along with baggy jeans and a striped mouth mask. The star looked adorable in her cute ensemble as she walked back to her car. 

Take a look at the pictures:

On the professional front, Kriti has been gearing up for her forthcoming mythological project Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh. Bhumi will be a part of Shashank Khaitan’s next, Mr. Lele which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s an exciting project bringing three young talents of Bollywood together. Bhumi has loved the way her character is written and hence, got back to the film yet again.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

