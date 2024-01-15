Kriti Sanon drops quirky PIC as she resumes 'first shoot of 2024’ for Kareena Kapoor-Tabu's The Crew

Kriti Sanon is definitely keeping busy these days. The actress is causing a buzz on social media with the exciting news of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The team has just revealed the title and the first track, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, and fans are already eagerly awaiting this promising love story.

Meanwhile, she has also resumed shooting for her highly anticipated movie, The Crew, directed by Rhea Kapoor. Kriti shared a fun photo from her first shoot day of 2024, adding to the excitement.

Kriti Sanon drops quirky photo as she resumes shooting for The Crew

On January 15th, Kriti Sanon hopped onto her Instagram and posted an Instagram story. In this post, the actress spilled the beans on a big work-related update by sharing a snapshot from her 'first shoot day of 2024.' She treated her fans and followers with a genuine picture where she can be seen sitting cross-legged in a meditative position, sporting a smile on her face, alongside one of her team members. Kriti is back in action as she resumes filming for her upcoming project, The Crew.

The text accompanying the photo says, “First Shoot Day Of 2024! Zen Mode! #TheCrew” Take a look:

About The Crew

Directed by Rhea Kapoor, The Crew also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. In addition to this, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is set in the backdrop of the airline industry. Last year while speaking with News 18, the director Rhea Kapoor had shared an update on the film and confirmed that it will be released as planned, even though there is some remaining filming to be done.

Speaking about the same, she said, “The Crew is almost done. 90 percent of it has already been shot. We have a little more shooting to do, and it will land on March 22 next year.”

In an interview with India Today last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan also spilled beans on the film and called it ‘a cool space of comedy’. Talking about it, she had shared, “It’s really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.”

