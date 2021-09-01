Kriti Sanon expresses desire to play Madhubala & Meena Kumari; Says 'People should know about them'

Actor Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released comedy-drama flick Mimi. Essaying the role of a surrogate mother, the Heropanti star ended up winning the hearts of both fans and critics alike. Now, it seems that the star is keen on essaying real-life characters on the silver screens. Talking about the same, in her recent interaction with ETimes, Kriti Sanon displayed her love for iconic actresses Madhubala and Meena Kumari.

While doing so, Kriti added that these prolific stars’ story needs to be told. Moreover, the Mimi star also added she she would love to essay their characters in a biopic. She said, “There are certain personalities in our film industry who have been iconic and whose lives I feel people don’t really know much about. But people should know about them. And apart from Madhubalaji, I would love to play Meena Kumariji in her biopic. Both were iconic heroines of their time and I personally too would love to learn more about them.”

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama, Mimi. She will next feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hum Do Humare Do. Apart from this, Kriti has also collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, Bhediya.

The movie also stars in the lead role. Lastly, Adipurish is another interesting project lying in her kitty. It is a mythological film based on the holy Hindu epic, Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie features South heartthrob Prabhas as Adipurush, meanwhile plays the role of Lankesh in the film.

