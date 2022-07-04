Kriti Sanon expresses excitement on working with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada; Says ‘we have great chemistry’

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in the current generation. Be it her acting, her choice of films or her fashion game, everything always often stands out. The actress has time and again proved that she is a wonderful actor and can pull off any role. With her performance in Mimi, she has found a new place in everyone’s hearts. Well, Kriti has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty and one of them is Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Fans are quite excited to see the couple reunite after Luka Chuppi. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about working with Kartik again.

In an interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon was asked how excited she is to work with Kartik Aaryan yet again in Shehzada. The actress replied that it has always been fun to work with him. According to her, they have great chemistry and their give and take as actors have always been very good. “So it's nice to reunite after Luka Chuppi and this time with Rohit who you know has got this young energy and he is a lot of fun on set always,” added Kriti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bachchan Paanday alongside Akshay Kumar. The actress has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. Apart from Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, she has Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Pan-India project Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has not only become one of the biggest opening weekends of the year in Bollywood but it has also crossed over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone. Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kriti Sanon shares a THROWBACK video of her Ladakh trip; Fan says 'Very cute vlog'