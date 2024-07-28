Kriti Sanon expresses ‘love and gratitude’ for birthday wishes; gives peek into celebrations on London vacay

Kriti Sanon marked her 34th birthday on July 27, 2024. The actress has already impressed the audience in two films this year, the romcom Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the heist comedy Crew. She is currently vacationing in London, where she also celebrated her birthday. Kriti has now dropped a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony and expressed gratitude for the heartwarming wishes.

Kriti Sanon makes a wish during cake-cutting ceremony on her 34th birthday

Today, July 28, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a picture from her recent birthday festivities. In the photo, Kriti was seen sitting with a cake placed in front of her. She had her eyes closed as she made a wish before blowing the candles.

In the caption, Kriti extended her thanks to everyone, saying, “Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes.. Love and Gratitude in my heart. #blessed.”

Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to Kriti’s post and sent her birthday love. Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others wished her a happy birthday. Fans were also all heart for Kriti as they conveyed her admiration for her.

2024 is also a special year for Kriti, as she completed a decade in Hindi cinema. In May, she penned a special note to celebrate the milestone. Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like i was meant to be here..”

She also shared a motivational thought for her followers, saying, “Dream big. Believe you can. Give it your all. Repeat. Because if I can, So can you!”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon will soon be looking forward to the release of her mystery thriller Do Patti. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi will also star Kajol. It will mark Kriti’s maiden production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Do Patti will be released on Netflix.

