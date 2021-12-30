Kriti Sanon exudes boss lady vibes in classy brown pantsuit; It’s her cool caption we're rooting for

Actress Kriti Sanon’s career graph has been on a rise over the past few years. Besides giving us some incredible films, Kriti has gained a massive following owing to her exceptional and stylish fashion sense. Speaking of which, Kriti recently treated her fans to some glamorous photographs on her social media handle. The ‘Mimi’ actress shared a series of pictures in classy attire and exuded boss lady vibes.

Kriti sported an elegant brown pantsuit and teamed it up with heels. In the photographs, one can also see the actress donning bold golden earrings to highlight her look. Kriti even lifted her attire by adding gold rings. Overall, the attire delivered a polished look and her hairstyle raised the glam. The actress tied her hair in a bun and kept her makeup on point. Her utterly sophisticated and chic look is sure to steal hearts. Donning the stunning attire, Kriti posed like a boss on white stairs. Apart from her outfit, what caught our attention was her cool caption. Sharing the photographs, Kriti wrote, “Know your worth..And then add Tax #BossLadyVibe.”

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Ganapath: Part 1alongside Tiger Shroff. The actors recently wrapped the first schedule of the action drama of the Vikas Bahl directorial. Taking to the Instagram stories, Tiger shared a video from the sets of Ganapath: Part 1 and wrote, “And that’s a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that whole thing alone after that mammoth schedule. #ganapth schedule wrap @kritisanon”.