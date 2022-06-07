Kriti Sanon exudes charm as she gets clicked with director Hansal Mehta in the city; PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly in the limelight. With every performance, the actress is showcasing her acting mettle and proving her worth. The actress has a busy schedule ahead and we have exclusively got a new update on her upcoming project.

Kriti Sanon was clicked with Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta at casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. Late in the evening, the duo headed out of the office and were clicked by the paparazzi. Kriti Sanon looked exquisite in her light blue salwar kameez while Hansal Mehta looked smart in his printed white t-shirt. Kriti acknowledged many fans that stood outside the office, waiting to have a photo with her. The actor generously posed in front of the cameras of her admirers after which she made her way to her car and left the spot.

Have a look at the clicks of Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Ganapath where she reunites with her debut co-star Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with her love interest in Dilwale, Varun Dhawan. The Mimi actress has also turned into an entrepreneur, 8 years after her acting debut. She has co-founded the startup, 'The Tribe' along with Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl. Her company will offer virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans.

