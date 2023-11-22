Kriti Sanon feels people have become ‘too serious’ about their looks: ‘Fashion is something we’re supposed to enjoy’

Bollywood celebrities are under constant scrutiny, especially when it comes to their looks. While celebs are known to put their most fashionable foot forward for any red-carpet event or award function, their looks are often judged by people on the Internet. Now, Kriti Sanon has shared how she feels due to the fashion police coming in, people have become too serious about their looks.

Kriti Sanon wishes for ‘comfort’ as a red-carpet theme

In an interview with News 18, Kriti Sanon was asked whether she feels comfort fashion is underrated. In response, the Ganapath actress said that with the advent of the ‘fashion police’, celebs have started taking their looks too seriously.

“With fashion police and all coming in, we’ve become too serious about how we look. Fashion is something we’re supposed to enjoy and it’s supposed to be very personal in the sense that it should be an extension of who we are,” said Kriti Sanon.

She further added that she wishes people didn’t judge the shoes she wore, or make comments about how high or short her heels are. Kriti said she personally loves wearing short heels and even flats and wishes that they had ‘comfort’ as a theme on red carpets.

In the same interview, Kriti also shared that she owns a lot of sneakers and that she feels Ranbir Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi have the best collection of shoes.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Vikas Bahl's action film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated film The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

She is also set to appear in a yet-to-be-titled romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars Dharmendra, and the movie will hit the big screens on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon addresses nepotism debate; says there should be 'equal opportunities'