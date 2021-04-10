Kriti Sanon films beauty of Arunachal Pradesh with Varun Dhawan amid Bhediya shoot; Says 'Wolfpack loves Ziro'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are enjoying their shooting of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Amid this, the actress shared a video as she captured the landscape views of AP and expressed her love for it.

Over the past few weeks, along with Kriti Sanon have been shooting in the gorgeous and breathtakingly beautiful locations of Arunachal Pradesh for their horror film, Bhediya. While shooting in the hills, Varun and Kriti have been sharing regular updates with fans via social media and now, the actress has also shared a glimpse of the stunning views of the valley in a video. Kriti along with Varun and other actors from the film can be seen hanging out together.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Kriti shared a video in which she is seen filming the beauty of the hills in the frame. By her side, we can see Varun and Abhishek Banerjee also holding their cameras and clicking photos. Not just this, we also get a glimpse of Varun, Kriti and director Amar Kaushik together. Kriti also filmed a bunch of adorable little boys in AP and waved 'Hi' to them from a distance. In the video, Kriti asks Varun and Amar if they like the place and the two are seen agreeing with her.

Sharing the reel, Kriti wrote, "#ArunachalTravelSeries #Bhediya Episode 3: All heart! the Wolfpack loves Ziro!Auuuuuuuuuu." The video evoked several reactions from fans and many loved the camaraderie between the Bhediya team. A day back, Varun also had shared a workout video from AP and left fans gushing over his shirtless look.

Take a look:

Bhediya is a horror flick that will star Varun and Kriti in the lead. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan's universe of horror flicks. Besides this, Kriti also has Adipurush with Prabhas and . She will also be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. As per an exclusive report of Pinkvilla, Kriti and Tiger will be jetting off to London in July to kick off Ganapath shoot. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

