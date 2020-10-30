Kriti Sanon finds solace in a fun ‘champi’ by her teammate and it is a perfect start to her weekend; WATCH

Kriti Sanon recently enjoyed a relaxing champi session and posted the video of the same on Instagram. Take a look.

Krti Sanon is currently in Chandigarh for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled film, alongside Rajkummar Rao. They have started shooting for the film from today. However, Kriti took to her Instagram story to share a fun video wherein she can be seen enjoying a relaxing champi session from her teammate at her hotel room. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

In the latest video, Kriti can be seen chilling like a queen while her teammate is oiling her hair. Yesterday, she shared a stunning black and white picture of her and she wrote, ''Sometimes I wonder.. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL? Not sure if we know ourselves fully too.. we know just parts of who we ‘think’ we are and who we wanna be. #PoetryWithKriti @tejasnerurkarr.” Soon, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Answer is NO!" Further, in the comments section, to which Kriti replied, "@ektarkapoor swipe left on the picture and you shall agree.." And then Ekta wrote, "@kritisanon dayyyum the next slide was ‘deadly’."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's latest posts here:

Today, the beautiful actress has yet again taken to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote. The post read as “Little by little, day by day, what is meant for you will find its way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Panipat with and Sanjay Dutt. She will be seen next in Mimi with Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar.

