Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins shoot for Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1; VIDEO

Ever since the first motion poster of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath had released, fans were quite excited about the movie. The leading lady of the film was disclosed later and when fans came to know that it is going to be Kriti Sanon their excitement level increased. Kriti Sanon’s motion poster on a bike had created a lot of hype and now an entire video of her riding a bike in full swag is out. Tiger had already begun shooting for the film in UK and now with this video, Kriti announces that she is starting the shoot of the movie too.