Kriti Sanon flaunts her poetic side as she shares her stunning pic with a beautiful caption; See Post

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer in Panipat, is winning hearts with her recent monochromatic pic on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user and is often seen treating her fans with her stunning picks of herself. From workout pics, to photoshoots and glimpse of her family time, each of the posts by the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress on Instagram has been a rage among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kriti has shared yet another stunning, monochromatic pic of herself which has taken the social media by a storm. Interestingly, this Instagram post is grabbing the attention for another reason as the Luka Chuppi actress was seen flaunting her poetic side.

In the picture, Kriti channelised her inner diva and made everyone go weak on their knees with her panache. The lady was seen wearing a velvet touch shrug with a printed top. She completed her look with her open hair locks and had her make up game on point. In the caption, the Panipat actress shared a beautiful poem written by her. “I want to be the black and white moment, That flashes in front of your eyes, When you hum, Your favourite tune, Your soul song —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti #PoetryLover.”

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Dinesh Vijjan’s next in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Besides, she also has Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi in her kitty which also stars Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others. This isn’t all. Kriti will also be working in starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon leaves fans in awe with her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff drop comments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×