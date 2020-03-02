Kriti Sanon flaunts her shoulder tattoo as she shares a picture of her new ink and calls it a new start

Kriti Sanon shares a picture of her 'K' tattoo on her shoulder and calls it a new beginning.

Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory of her last hit Housefull 4 that turned out to be one of the highest grossers of the year. Starring , Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda, Housefull 4 entered the 300 crore club worldwide. The young actress made her way into Bollywood with Heropanti as her first film. She rose to fame after 2019 film Luka Chuppi after which she was unstoppable. Currently, the actress has 3 more films in her pipe, one of them being her solo lead Mimi.

In a recent interview, Kriti opened up on her stance in Bollywood, from a blue outsider to a superstar. Calling it the most exciting phase of her career, she stated that she wishes to explore new roles and rediscover herself. Seems like there's no looking back for Kriti Sanon. Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her shoulder tattoo. Flaunting her new ink, she called it the beginning of something new.

Check out her picture:

Kriti Sanon has got the letter K inked on her shoulder and we're surely loving the new air about her. Speaking of her upcoming films, Kriti is all set to feature alongside once again in Bachchan Pandey. She will also be seen in Mimi, her first solo lead that is based on the subject of surrogacy. Kriti plays a young girl aspiring to become an actor but turns out to be a surrogate for a couple. The film is slated for July 2020 release.

Also Read: 1 year of Luka Chuppi: 5 reasons why Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still popular among millennials

Credits :Instagram

Read More