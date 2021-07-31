Kriti Sanon on gaining weight for Mimi: 'I won't do this again and again for a character'

She agrees it is not a healthy thing to do but adds that she wanted to take an extra step for the character as she felt that there is something for her in it.

"Obviously, it's not a very healthy thing to do too often so you have to make sure...I wouldn't do this again and again for a character...I told myself I won't do this again but I think when you get a character which gives you so much to do as an actor then you end up giving yourself a lot back," Kriti told IANS.

The 31-year-old actress added that she was willing to push those boundaries and go all out.

She said: "I always knew that this is something that has a lot for me in it so I think I was kind of willing to go that extra mile and it made a huge difference on screen. So, that makes all the impact." "Bodily, it's not a very healthy thing to do, especially because I have put on weight like in two, two and half months."

The actress revealed her weight gain and loss journey was very natural.

"I got my time to lose it...I did it all very naturally...but yes, as an actor you have to take care of your body and make sure you're not making it go through these changes too often," Kriti said. 'Mimi' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa. It is streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Also read| Why a movie date with Mimi is the best idea this weekend