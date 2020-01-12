Kriti Sanon on gaining weight in Mimi: Putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge

Kriti Sanon, who has a lean body will be putting on weight for her character in Mimi. The actress will be putting on 15 kg for the role.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming film Mimi. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film narrates the life of a surrogate mother. For Mimi, Kriti will be undergoing a transformation. The actress who has a lean body will be putting on weight for her character in the film. The actress will be putting on 15 kg for the role.

Talking about her Kriti said to Mid Day, "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time. But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process."

Check out Mimi's poster here:

According to a source, Kriti has gone all out to ace the role. To gain weight, she had to increase her carb and fat intake. It includes cheese, desserts, ghee, junk food, fried stuff, potato, sweet potatoes. She has never been on a diet and ate everything. She also had to increase the quantity of every meal and the calorie intake. She also sometimes had to eat when she was not hungry.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. The first look poster of the movie was released in the month of August 2019.

