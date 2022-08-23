Kriti Sanon gets into 'Beast mode' at the gym, dishes out major inspiration for fitness freaks; VIDEO

Kriti Sanon has dished out some major fitness goals at the start of the new week. Kriti, who made her screen debut quite a few years back, has successfully made her own space in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Apart from impressing the audience and fans with her performances on celluloid, Kriti also ensures to keep them entertained on social media. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, the Mimi actress took to her social media space and shared a video from the gym. Check it out.

Kriti Sanon sweats it out at the gym

Taking to her Instagram space, Kriti shared a video where she can be seen rigorously working out at the gym. The actress can be seen nailing different types of workouts like a pro at her own fitness studio ‘The Tribe’. Sharing the video, Kriti captioned the post, “Beast Mode! Ready Set TribeAt the new Juhu studio (slew of emojis) @thetribeindia @karansawhney11.”

Click HERE to watch the video

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon’s entrepreneurial journey

In May this year, Kriti clocked 8 years in the film industry. On the special occasion, she announced her investment in a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti talked about her journey and said, "This day is very important to me and more importantly the significance it holds and is going to hold in my life forever. 8 years ago it turned my life around when I got the chance to fly and start my journey as an actor and today, I want to pass on the chance to those, whose talent I believe in as we embark upon a new journey as a tribe and my life starts a whole new chapter.”

On the work front, Kriti has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada.