Kriti Sanon gets birthday love from her 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan as latter posts the most adorable PIC

Kartik Aaryan has the most adorable birthday wish for Kriti Sanon. The actress has turned a year older today on the 27th of July. To celebrate the special occasion, Kartik took to his social media space and posted a sweet picture with his Luka Chuppi co-star. Not only this, but he also penned a cute birthday wish for her in the captions. Read on to check it out.

Kartik Aaryan wishes Kriti Sanon on her birthday

A few minutes back, Kartik took to his Instagram space and shared a photo featuring himself with Kriti. In the picture, both the actors could be seen seated in a couch next to each other. Kriti is seen wearing an oversized hoodie with a pair of ripped denim pants. Her hair is left open with a middle parting and she has minimal makeup on. Kartik, on the other hand, can be seen rocking the classic white shirt and blue denim pants combo. He could be seen happily feeding Kriti a sweet as the latter smiled brightly.

Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned it, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada (party face emoji)@kritisanon (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

As soon as Kartik shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers. They could not help but swoon over the rumoured couple. One fan wrote, “Cuties”. While another user said, “YOU GUYS OMG”. Yet another fan commented, “Aww so cute this is (crying emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space for the second time in the upcoming film Shehzada.

Apart from this, Kartik has Freddy, Mr India, and an untitled romantic saga with Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans. He also recently announced his next film which will be directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kriti, on the other hand, has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

