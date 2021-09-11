Kriti Sanon gifts herself a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Kriti Sanon has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actress has some interesting movies in her kitty including starrer Bachchan Pandey and Prabhas and starrer Adipurush. And while Kriti is going places in her career, the actress thought to treat herself with a new ride of late. Yes! The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress had bought a new black coloured swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 and she can’t stop beaming with happiness about it.

Interestingly, Kriti’s new ride costs a bomb and it is reported that the showroom price of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is around Rs. 2.43 crore. The actress was recently papped in her new swanky ride outside Dinesh Vijan’s office. The Arjun Patiala actress looked stunning in her baby pink coloured striped sweatshirt which she had paired with a light coloured shorts. Kriti completed her looks with a pair of white coloured sneakers and kept her tresses open. Besides, she was also carrying her mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s new car video here:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kriti will be collaborating with her first co-star Tiger Shroff once again for Ganpath Part 1. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with in Bachchan Pandey and has been roped in to play the lead in Om Raut’s Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. This isn’t all. Kriti has also completed the shooting of starrer Bhediya.

