Kriti Sanon gives fans major fitness inspiration as she performed yoga; Take a look

Actress Kriti Sanon’s workout posts always give us motivation to remain fit. Even during the lockdown, the actress posted several workout videos and pictures. Now, Kriti has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen performing a complicated yoga pose. She can be seen doing a Superman Pose (Viparita Shalabhasana) dressed in pink yoga pants and sports bra. The actress is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film, starring Rajkummar Rao.

While sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, “Measuring the length of my room.”A few days back, she had shared a picture of her practising Chakrasana. While sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress. If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really Living. You’re just passing through Life! — Kriti P.S. : Happy with the progress.”

Take a look at Kriti Sanon latest post here:

Kriti often shares her poems on social media. By reciting a poem on domestic violence, she recently tried creating awareness about the same.

The actress was last in the historical drama Panipat. She will be next seen in a film about surrogacy titled as Mimi. The story of the film revolves around an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple. For her character in the film, Kriti had gained a lot of weight but now she is working hard to shed those extra kilos.

After wrapping up the shooting of Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming untitled film, she will begin shooting for Farad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey along with from January 2021.

