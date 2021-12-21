Kriti Sanon gives major fitness goals as she sweats out in the gym amid shooting for Shehzada; Watch

Kriti Sanon is all about hard work and dedication and she has proved it time and again. The actress has not just proved her mettle on the big screen but has also won hearts with her acting prowess and impressive line of work. Amid this, Kriti has also been known for her dedication towards fitness and doesn’t mind walking the extra mile for her projects. And while the Hum Do Hamare Do actress is currently shooting for Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, she has also been sweating hard in the gym to be in proper shape for the role.

A video of Kriti Sanon has been doing the rounds on social media wherein, the actress was seen working hard on herself in the gym. The video was shared by her trainer wherein Kriti was seen doing different forms of workouts with different types of equipment and was dishing out major fitness goals. In fact, the actress was also seen doing yoga in the video along with different forms of stretching and her infectious energy has been perfectly driving away the mid-week blues.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s workout video here:

To note, Kriti Sanon, who had won hearts with her performances in movies Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do this year, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Panday, Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Besides, Kriti will also be seen in a rough and tough avatar in Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: Part 1.